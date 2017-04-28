PAC wins management of airport duty free, again

Mohammad Zeidan's company PAC won the tender for the management and investment of the duty free at Rafik Hariri International Airport for another four years, after offering $74 million to operate the facility.



Five companies bid for the contract.



Apart from PAC, the four other companies that bid for the contract were Lagardere SCA, which has a capital of 800 million euros (over $870 million) and operates in more than 70 countries; Safety and Security Solutions, which is registered in Qatar; DFS Group, which has a volume of business estimated at $3.7 billion and operates in 13 countries; and World Duty Free Group, with annual sales of $2.4 billion.

...