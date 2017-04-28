Salameh: IT will represent 2 percent of GDP in future

Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said Thursday that the IT and technology sector has a promising future in Lebanon.



The governor gave a summary of the Central Bank's initiatives to stimulate the productive sectors in the country.



Salameh said that many qualified Lebanese youths are returning to Lebanon thanks to this initiative, which also led to increased interaction between the Lebanese banking sector and Lebanese youth.



"The Banque du Liban is also interested in the existence of a currency museum that mentions Lebanon's historical role in terms of means of payment," Salameh said.



He added that the Central Bank's main goal behind these initiatives is ensure a better life for all the Lebanese citizens.

...