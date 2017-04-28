World Bank: Higher growth hinges on stability, reforms

Lebanon can achieve a GDP growth of 2.5 percent in 2017 provided the political process and economic reforms proceeded smoothly, the World Bank said.



The evaluation was in the same line of most assessments by international financial agencies that underlined the importance of preserving the political stability and full implementation of economic reforms in order to achieve a GDP growth above 2 percent.



The World Bank praised the election of a president and the formation of a Cabinet but warned that the Syrian conflict still poses a threat to the stability of Lebanon.



The World Bank feared that the fiscal deficit may remain alarming in 2017 in the absence of a strong will to carry out badly needed reforms.

