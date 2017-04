Bank Audi, one of the largest Lebanese banks in terms of assets and deposits, said Thursday that its net profits in the first quarter of 2017 remained unchanged at $110 million.



Audi explained the breakdown of its profits from various entities and subsidiaries.



Bank Audi and Bankmed are the only two Lebanese banks that operate in Turkey.



The consolidated assets of the bank in the first quarter of this year fell to $43.9 billion from $44.3 billion in the same period of 2016 .

