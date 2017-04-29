Sanctions not a fait accompli: lawyer

A U.S. lawyer suggested Friday that new proposed U.S. sanctions against Hezbollah and its allies are not final and can be amended.



It is still not yet clear if the new proposed sanctions will be approved in the near future.



A delegation from the Association of Banks in Lebanon and another from Parliament are expected to visit Washington in May to persuade U.S. officials not to implement the proposals, and to stress that Lebanon has fully abided by the first 2016 bill against Hezbollah.



Wisner said the proposed new U.S. sanctions against Hezbollah are not a fait accompli and can be amended.



Wisner added that the Central Bank is the first and best agent to be sent by the government to confront the new congressional maneuvers.



Wisner's comments were reiterated by Muhammad Baasiri, vice governor at Banque du Liban, who emphasized the need for dialogue with U.S. officials to deal with the proposed new sanctions against Hezbollah.

