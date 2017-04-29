Fenianos: PAC made best offer for airport duty-free zone

Public Works and Transport Minister Youssef Fenianos Friday brushed off criticism of the results of the tender to manage Beirut Rafik Hariri International Airport's duty-free zone, saying the winning firm made the best offer from all the participating companies.



Fenianos said the committee that evaluated the offers carried out its duty in a professional and transparent manner, adding that the four companies that lost the bidding failed to meet some of the conditions set by the committee, despite having ample time to provide all the documents the ministry required.



PAC has been managing the duty-free zone at Beirut's airport for the past 15 years.



PAC, which is owned by Mohammad Zeidan, has a partnership with an Irish company with vast experience in managing duty-free zones around the world.

