World’s oil giants interested in Lebanon: Abi Khalil

Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil Friday hailed Lebanon's ability to attract "the world's largest oil companies" to invest in its oil and gas sector.



The energy minister announced Wednesday that two Russian firms, as well as an Iranian firm, were among eight companies that were selected in a prequalification round ahead of the bidding stage for oil and gas exploration off Lebanon's coast.



The eight companies will run with 45 firms, which took part in a 2013 prequalification round, in the bidding stage.

...