Lebanon’s three largest banks growing slowly: report

Cairo-based investment bank EFG Hermes expects Lebanon's three largest banks to record a slight increase in customer deposits at the end of 2017 despite the challenges in the country.



The report covered Bank Audi, BLOM Bank and Byblos Bank.



EFG Hermes indicated Lebanese banks were vying to attract U.S. dollar deposits, most notably from smaller banks following the Central Bank's financial engineering.



It did not expect banks to continue to offer high interest rates on dollar deposits even if the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked the rates in the future.

