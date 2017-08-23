Only Lebanon sees positive FDI growth in MENA

Head of IDAL Nabil Itani said Tuesday that Lebanon was the only country in the region which recorded a positive growth in foreign direct investments in 2016 despite the political vacuum at that time.



The report said that in relative terms, when accounting for a country's GDP relative to FDI inflows, Lebanon stands out as the top performer in the region with FDI inflows accounting for 4.94 percent of GDP.



The Lebanese army's campaign against the terrorist organizations near the Syrian borders has also helped boost confidence in Lebanon," Itani stressed.



He added that most of the investments flocking to Lebanon are coming from Lebanese business communities abroad.



Itani added that the 33 Lebanese investors and 10 foreigners applied for projects through IDAL.

