Ten Lebanese banks among top 1,000 in the world

According to a 2017 survey by The Banker magazine, the results showed that the 10 Lebanese banks remained in the list of the top banks.



But the report, which was carried by Lebanon This Week, the economic publication of the Byblos Bank Group, noted that none of the 10 Lebanese banks ranked among the top 25 banks in the Middle East in the 2017 survey, in line with previous surveys.



It added that the snowballing pre-tax profits of the 10 Lebanese banks reached $2.78 billion in 2016, up by 22 percent from the preceding year, compared to a contraction of 1.2 percent in the gross earnings of the top 1000 banks and a decline of 4.4 percent in the income of Middle Eastern banks on the list.

...