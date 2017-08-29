Moody’s hikes Lebanon outlook to stable

Moody's rating agency changed Lebanon's outlook from negative to stable thanks to the return of a fully functioning government that aims to carry out necessary reforms, but it also downgraded the country's credit rating.



The agency downgraded Lebanon's long-term issuer ratings to B3 from B2 due to the weak public finances and high budget deficit.



Ratings agencies welcomed the tax measures but underlined the need of fiscal reforms to reduce spending and increase revenues.



Moody's again commended the country's excess liquidating in the banking sector.



The agency noted that the government needs to promptly and effectively address the growing public debt and slower GDP growth.



It projected government debt will remain close to 700 percent of state revenues next year.

