Jarrah warns against price gouging on prepaid cell cards

Telecommunications Minister Jamal Jarrah warned merchants and distributors Monday against manipulating the prices of prepaid mobile cards, adding that cell companies would sever all ties with dealers who overcharge their customers.



In a statement to the media, the minister said some distributors have taken advantage of the government's decision to implement the salary scale to hike the prices of prepaid cards.



The Daily Star interviewed some of the prepaid distributors about the prices of these cards.



An employee at Le Cid Telecom said that he had not yet received the new list of prices for prepaid cards.

...