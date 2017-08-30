Moody’s downgrades three Lebanese banks

Moody's rating agency downgraded the long-term deposits rating of Bank Audi, BLOM Bank and Byblos Bank to B3 from B2 due to the increasing exposure of these lenders to Lebanon's growing public debt.



However, the agency changed the outlook of the long-term deposits of these banks to stable from negative thanks to the formation of a government that will strive to implement the necessary economic and fiscal reforms.



Last week, Moody's rating agency changed Lebanon's outlook from negative to stable thanks to the return of a fully functioning government that aims to carry out necessary reforms, but it also downgraded the country's credit rating.



Moody's said that the operating environment of these banks to stabilize in the future.



Moody's explained the rational for issuing a stable outlook of these three Lebanese banks.

...