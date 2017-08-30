Choucair issues dire warning against raising taxes

The head of Beirut Chambers of Commerce Mohammad Choucair warned of grave consequences to the economy if the state insists on enforcing a new salary scale for civil servants' new taxes without the introduction of serious reforms.



The private sector and banks lobbied hard to dissuade President Michel Aoun, the government and Parliament from raising taxes "haphazardly" to finance the salary scale, expected to cost $800 million a year.



Choucair appealed to Aoun and the government to prepare a study on increasing indemnities to government retirees.

...