A reset in our thinking about leadership

Business paradigms have transformed, with any-to-any ecosystems that combine winner-takes-all dynamics with an asset-light yet talent-heavy approach (Airbnb, Uber, Alibaba, Facebook, Hyperloop) fundamentally changing the nature of competition.



This "new normal" is placing much higher demands on leadership.



The litmus test of responsive leadership lies in what you are able to deliver and in the level of trust you inspire.



The global economic outlook is still sluggish, especially in advanced economies, which will make it very challenging for leaders to generate enough economic surplus for distribution.



The paradigm shift required for leaders to become responsive and meet the rightful demands of all stakeholders does not need to happen at the expense of performance.



I am convinced that it is only by focusing on long-term value creation that one can hope to deliver the breakthroughs in performance and organizational health that leadership is all about.



Today, responsiveness is the lowest common denominator of leadership.

...