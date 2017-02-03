Business in Lebanon shows improvement

Private business activities in Lebanon showed some improvement in the first month of this year due to the positive political atmosphere in the country, a BLOMINVEST indicated Thursday.



The survey showed that the businesses output, prices, new orders and exports witnessed slower drops in January 2017 .



Commenting on the results, Ali Bolbol, economic adviser at BLOMINVEST said there was an improvement in private business last month despite increased level of pessimism amongst Lebanese companies towards output prospects.



The survey indicated that subdued demand has affected to some extent job recruitment in January.

...