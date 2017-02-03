Contested waters to open for bids but drilling optional

Last month Lebanon announced blocks 1, 4, 8, 9 and 10 would open for bids.



By Sept. 10, the LPA will receive offers from interested consortiums of companies; on Sept. 22 authorities will publish all offers in the interests of transparency.



The first decree divides Lebanon's exclusive economic zone into 10 blocks and delimits their coordinates.



The clarification by the source should assuage the concerns of some international oil companies that may not be willing to drill inside the 870 square kilometer disputed zone, which stretches through blocks 8, 9 and 10 .



The source noted that apart from Block 8, about half of which is disputed, most of blocks 9 and 10 do not fall within the contested zone.



The government and the LPA, according to industry sources, feel confident that Lebanon will receive reasonable offers from international companies despite the delay in passing the two decrees.



Lakes wondered if the international companies would make offers on blocks near or in the disputed zones.

...