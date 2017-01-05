Lebanon step closer to becoming energy producer

Six or seven years from now the Lebanese may able to watch from their vantage point giant platforms extracting gas from the bottom of the sea, provided that everything goes according to plan.



Baroudi rejected the notion that the oil and gas glut in the world may discourage oil firms from taking part in the offshore gas licensing round in Lebanon.



Former Energy Minister Gebran Bassil has said gas reserves off the Lebanese coast could potentially exceed 96 trillion cubic feet.



However, Baroudi believes that there is strong possibility that the potential gas reserves off Lebanon's coast may be bigger than those of Cyprus or Israel.



A source close to the Petroleum Administration told The Daily Star just a fraction of the gas off the coast could run all of Lebanon's power plants 24 hours a day for 25 years.

...