economic slump slowing down: BLOM PMI



Business conditions in Lebanon continued to deteriorate in December 2016, but at a slower pace than in previous months, the latest BLOM PMI report said Wednesday.



It added that the indicator's improvement has been consistent in the past two months, affirming the slowing rate of contraction of the Lebanese private sector's economy.



It added that hiring in the country's private sector remained in decline for the month of December.

...