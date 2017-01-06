Gas exploration bids to open on five blocks

Lebanon will soon take another step toward entering world oil markets by offering five offshore blocks for bidding, Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil said Thursday.



The minister's remarks came one day after the Cabinet approved the two necessary decrees after previous Cabinets had shelved the issue of gas exploration due to the deep political division in the country.



The two decrees pave the way for the first licensing round of offshore oil and gas exploration in Lebanon's exclusive economic zone by designating which blocks will be open for bidding, how they will be tendered and how any resources found will be shared.



Abi Khalil said that the approval of the two decrees mean that Lebanon has completed the legal framework for the oil and gas sector and this allows it to complete the first licensing round – which was initially started in 2013 – to get to exploration and production of oil and gas off the country's shore.



Asked about the disputed zone between Lebanese and Israeli territorial waters and whether this will impact companies' interest in bidding for Lebanon's offshore blocks, Abi Khalil said that companies previously showed interest despite the prevailing dispute.

