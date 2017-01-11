Lebanon bank vulnerability low: Fitch

International rating agency Fitch said Lebanese banks have a similar vulnerability level as United States, Germany and Saudi Arabia.



Fitch made the evaluation in its semiannual risk assessment of 114 banking systems in developed and emerging economies.



The MPI identifies the buildup of potential stress in banking systems due to a specific set of circumstances.



Fitch said Lebanon maintained an MPI score of 1, a score that means the banking sectors under this category have low potential vulnerability, while score 2 reflects moderate vulnerability, and score 3 is considered a high level of vulnerability to potential systemic stress.



The bank said the BSI is an asset-weighted average of bank Viability Ratings for at least two-thirds of banks in any banking system, including systemically important unrated banks.

