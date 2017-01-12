Banks willing to help finance Iraq reconstruction: Torbey

Lebanese banks are willing to help finance the reconstruction drive in Iraq thanks to the big assets held by these lenders, the head of the Association of Banks in Lebanon said Wednesday.



Several Lebanese banks are already operating in Iraq, which is considered a promising market despite the ongoing war.



Torbey said that all the Lebanese banks in Iraq comply with the directives and guidelines of the Iraqi Central Bank as well as the instructions of the Central Bank of Lebanon.



Salameh said that BdL will continue to put guidelines and controls on all Lebanese banks wishing to expand outside the country.

