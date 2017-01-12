Gearing up for manufacturing growth in 2017

It's an exciting time, with manufacturers gearing up for growth, investing in equipment, new manufacturing modalities such as 3-D printing, and software to support digital transformation and new collaborative, connected factory floor competencies.



Stepping up to "Servitization" In the past few years, we've seen the emergence of new disruptive business models, and this trend will continue in 2017 .



For example, the emergence of the "distribu-facturer" where distributors – under pressure to provide more customer value – are now adding services such as light manufacturing or kitting, and manufacturers are doing the same to extend their value by offering field service and maintenance options.



Siloed systems that stand in the way of a clear "line of sight" from the manufacturing floor to the finance office will impede organizations.



Manufacturers must be able to make sense of business data quickly to understand the greatest business opportunities and threats that must be addressed to support growth and profitability – and be able to answer key questions about their business such as:

...