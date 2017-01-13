Lebanon targets 12 pct renewable energy by 2020

Renewable energy in 2020 will represent 12 percent of the country's total electricity production and this will lead to a drop in the oil bill, said Energy and Water Minister Cesar Abi Khalil.



"I also wish upon LCEC to keep up its very active role in this sector because it has become a source of pride for the ministry and the government," he added.



The minister also invited the private sector to announce their willingness to invest in solar power plants at a capacity ranging between 120 MW and 180 MW all over Lebanon's municipalities with an average of 30MW to 45MW for every municipality.



Khoury added that the actual RE production is currently 193.72 MW, equivalent to 5.63 percent of total energy production.

