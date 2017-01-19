Consumer confidence jumps in Q4: report

Lebanese consumer sentiment in the last quarter of 2016 saw some improvement following the election of a president and formation of the Cabinet, a report said Wednesday.



The Byblos Bank/AUB Consumer Confidence Index for the fourth quarter of 2016 increased by 3.5 percent in October, 2.2 percent in November and 79 percent in December 2016 .



"The election of [retired] Gen. Michel Aoun as president in October, the swift nomination of Saad Hariri as prime minister in November, and the formation of a government of national unity in December caused the level of consumer confidence to pick up substantially in the fourth quarter of 2016," he added.



He stressed that consumer confidence in Lebanon is usually affected by the political and security developments in the country.

