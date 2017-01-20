Agrytech initiative aims to nurture smarter agro-food sector

Lebanon's startup field continues to receive great support from the country's private and public sectors with the launch of Agrytech, a new initiative funded by Berytech in cooperation with the Dutch Embassy. Agrytech, launched Thursday at the Four Seasons Hotel, aims to source top startups with disruptive innovations in the sector and provide them with the adequate technical and business resources as well as community support.



He added that the program aims to create a perspective for the youth by accelerating job creation and stimulating competitiveness while leveraging and developing capacities of local SMEs and startups.



For his part, Ramy Boujawde, deputy general manager of Berytech, said that Agrytech would give an opportunity to 30 startups each year to build a minimum viable product over a period of two months while 15 startups would go into a four-month acceleration program to validate the concept.



Boujawde noted that the program provides up to $40,000 in grants and up to one year of support for each startup.

...