Inflows to Lebanon to rise 20 pct: economist

Financial and capital inflows to Lebanon in 2017 are expected to rise by 20 percent, an economist said Monday.



The new projection came following the release of a report by Bank Audi that indicated that the financial inflows to Lebanon in the first 11 months of 2016 jumped by 40 percent compared to the same period of 2015 .



According to Bank Audi, the financial inflows increased from $10.5 billion over the first 11 months of 2015 to $14.8 billion over the 2016 equivalent period.



Despite the increase in capital inflows in the first 11 months of last year, Lebanon's trade deficit increased slightly.

