Lebanon to unveil plan to win back Arab tourists

Tourism Minister Avedis Kadanian said Tuesday that he plans to unveil a plan to lure Arab tourists back to Lebanon.



President Michel Aoun visited Saudi Arabia and Qatar earlier this month to reassure these states that Lebanon under his administration is keen to maintain good ties with them and to encourage the governments to lift the travel advisory on Lebanon.



The head of the Beirut Chambers of Commerce, Mohammed Choucair, told the Central News Agency that many Arab Gulf nationals have already booked flights and hotel reservations in Lebanon for the end of this month.



He added that Gulf nationals feel encouraged to visit Lebanon after Aoun traveled to Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

