Salameh: Balance of payments surplus in 2016

Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh Wednesday said customer deposits grew by 6.5 percent in 2016 while the balance of payments recorded a surplus of $1.3 billion.



The bulk of the surpluses in the balance of payments was the result of the financial engineering by the Central Bank to beef up dwindling foreign currency reserves. This financial engineering has also enabled commercial banks to record hefty profits in the last four months of 2016 .



A number of leading banks offered lucrative returns on any dollar deposits that exceeded $10 million.



Salameh said customer deposits in 2016 jumped by more than 6.5 percent, or close to $10 billion additional funds entering the banking sector.

