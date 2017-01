Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil Thursday announced the five offshore blocks up for bidding.



Abi Khalil said that the first round of tenders will be launched on Feb. 23 .



The Cabinet also approved a decree to activate the first round of tenders to launch offshore oil and gas exploration.



The decrees paved the way for the first licensing round of offshore oil and gas exploration in Lebanon's Exclusive Economic Zone by designating which blocks would be open for bidding.

