Gemayel calls for economic emergency

Kataeb chief MP Sami Gemayel Thursday called for a state of "economic emergency," urging ministers to endorse the country's 2017 state budget without delay.



Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil has submitted the 2017 draft budget to the budget and finance parliamentary committee.



However, several contentious issues could hinder the ratification of a 2017 draft state budget.



Demands to close accounts used for extra-budgetary spending, including the $11 billion spent by previous governments between 2005 and 2009, could delay the state budget.



Gemayel blasted the successive governments for failing to provide round-the-clock electricity.

