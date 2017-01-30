IMF calls for structural reforms to reduce public debt

reforms to reduce public debt



The International Monetary Fund called on the Lebanese government to capitalize on its political breakthrough by focusing more on reducing the mounting public debt and stimulating the economy.



The IMF repeated calls to increase electricity tariffs on consumers since the state is still subsidizing the prices of energy.



It acknowledged that the presence of Syrian refugees in Lebanon has strained the limited resources of the government and gravely affected GDP growth.



It stressed that GDP growth in Lebanon remains subdued despite the election of a president and the formation of a government.



IMF directors called for medium-term strategy to improve the BDL's balance sheet.

