Bank Audi profits surge 17 percent in 2016

Bank Audi's consolidated net profits in 2016 rose by 17 percent to $470 million compared to $403 million in 2015, and a significant part of the income came from the bank's subsidiaries outside Lebanon.



The bank noted that consolidated deposits rose from $35.6 billion at end-December 2015 to $36 billion at end-December 2016, corresponding to an increase of $346 million, while consolidated net loans contracted by 2.9 percent, reaching $17.3 billion at end-December 2016 .



The bank added that it achieved in 2016 close to $1 billion of exceptional nonrecurring revenues as a result of its participation in the financial engineering launched by the Central Bank of Lebanon. It said that the bank used those exceptional revenues to allocate collective provisions, so as the total balance of collective provisions would represent 2 percent of risk-weighted loans, as well as other provisions for the impairment of goodwill in a number of entities.

