Citrus farmers face losing millions of dollars

The statement said that the cost of shipping 1 ton of citrus products through the Suez Canal reaches $500, double the cost of exporting through the Syrian borders.



Abdallah Fadel, member of the syndicate of citrus and fruits exporters, said that farmers are not able to export their products due to the closure of land borders and the high cost of exporting by sea. "We wish upon the Agriculture Ministry and IDAL to increase their subsidy for maritime export from LL100,000 per ton to $300 per ton".



For his part, Hassan Daher, member of the merchants association in Tyre, said the Syrian crisis weigh ed negatively on the agriculture sector since 70 percent of agro products used to be exported by land via Syria to the Gulf and to other Arab countries.



On the other hand, the syndicate of farmers in the south announced Monday they are planning to protest Wednesday against the smuggling of agricultural products from neighboring countries to Lebanon.

