Torbey – and old guard – victorious at ABL

Joseph Torbey retained his position as president of the Association of Banks in Lebanon for another two years after his list grabbed 11 of the 12 seats on the board of directors, while his rival Salim Sfeir managed to win a seat in the board.



After counting all the votes, the winners got the following votes: Torbey (Credit Libanais) 41, Saad Azhari (BLOM Bank) 44, Tanal Sabah (Lebanon-Swiss Bank) 44, Ghassan Assaf (Bank of Beirut and Arab Countries) 42, Walid Raphael (Banque Libano-Francaise) 41, Freddie Baz (Bank Audi) 41, Semaan Bassil (Byblos Bank) 39, Antoine Sehnaoui (SGBL) 38, Mohammed Hariri (Bankmed) 36, Abdul Razzak Achour (Fenecia Bank) 35, and Sfeir (Bank of Beirut) 32 .



Torbey told participants in the election that he would continue to uphold the interests of the banking sector and cooperate with all members of the association, even those who voted against his list.



Reporters noticed that some members of the association did not vote for straight lists submitted by Torbey and Sfeir and instead selected candidates from both groups.

...