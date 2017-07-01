Lebanese looking for smaller apartments: developers

The developer also owns a project in Ashrafieh with 210-sqm units, but believes that people are much more interested in buying 150-sqm flats because they give the same experience as 210 sqm, and the client saves the price of the extra 60 sqm.



Dalloul said that the demand for small apartments prompted Cityscape to study a new project in Ashrafieh's Sassine area with units ranging from 50 to 110 sqm.



Imar Properties owns a residential project in Downtown Beirut's Saifi neighborhood, with units ranging from 172 to 360 sqm, priced at $4,400 per square meter for the first floor.



However, Abboud explained that big apartments were sold to Lebanese expats whereas local residents mostly demanded small units.



One of UIG's projects is a tower in west Beirut's Spears area offering apartments ranging from 78 sqm to duplexes of 800 sqm, priced at $3,900 per square meter.



Covering 8,000 sqm, DREAM, which opened June 28 in BIEL, is showing more than 2 million sqm of residential and commercial real estate projects at a value of $5 billion, including villas, towers, shopping centers and lots of office projects this year.



The project is located in Zalka, Metn, with a total of 80 offices over 23 floors with 5 floors of commercial shops.

