EIB steps up support for Lebanon's SMEs, midcaps



On his first official visit to Lebanon, the vice president of the European Investment Bank, Dario Scannapieco, delivered a resounding message of support from his institution to Lebanon.



The project will be implemented by the four abovementioned Lebanese banks, each with a dedicated loan amount: Byblos (100 million euros), Fransabank (75 million euros), Societe Generale de Banque au Liban (60 million euros) and First National Bank (30 million euros).



The EIB has been present in Lebanon for more than 40 years and has financed over 60 projects with a total finance of 1.8 billion euros.



In the last 15 years, the EIB provided finances of more than 1 billion euros.



The EIB is a long-standing partner of Lebanon.

