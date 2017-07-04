EdL: For 24/7 power, we need 3,000 MW

Lebanon is currently generating 2,150 megawatts of electricity but the country still needs an additional 900 MW or more to provide 24 hours of electricity each day, the director-general of Electricite du Liban Kamal Hayek said.



Lebanon used to produce around 1,600 MW of electricity before the Energy Ministry raised production in the past two years. The 2,150 MW includes production from two electricity barges that Lebanon leased from a Turkish company.



Hayek said the new production units have reduced electricity rationing by three hours a day.

