Lebanon sees tourism rebound as turmoil swallows region

Beirut's landmark Hamra Street is bustling again and hotel occupancy rates are on the rise as Lebanon's tourism industry rebounds, thanks in no small part to the misfortunes of its Middle East neighbors, engulfed by wars, chaos and political upheaval. It was just four years ago when Lebanon seemed to be losing its grip on its internal security.



Since last year's doldrums during the summer tourist season, Lebanon's notoriously slow-moving and divided politicians have gotten it together to appoint a head of state after a two-year presidential vacuum, form a government and agree to a law governing elections that has made possible parliamentary elections that were delayed since 2013 .



Hotel occupancy in Lebanon, which went through 15 years of civil war that ended in 1990, is up by 25 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the president of the national hotel owners' syndicate, Pierre Achkar, reaching 65 percent this summer.

...