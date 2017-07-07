Beirut Airport traffic increases by 7 percent in first half of 2017

Traffic at Rafik Hariri International Airport increased by 7 percent in the first half of 2017, a source at the airport told The Daily Star.



From the beginning of January to the end of June 2016, 3.3 million passengers passed through the airport, this number increased to 3.5 million over the same period in 2017 .



In total, 30,009 commercial flights passed through Beirut's airport, with four more departing flights then arriving flights.



Transit flights also increased, reaching 123 flights in total.



Private flights decreased, with three more flights arriving in Lebanon than departing. Private transit flights increased to 267 flights.

...