Aoun pledges to end smuggling at Customs

President Michel Aoun pledged Monday to deploy more staff and security officials at Beirut Port to end all forms of tax evasion and smuggling.



Aoun stressed that Lebanon should be transformed from the rentier economy into a real economy based on production.



Aoun pointed out that Lebanon, which he said won the battle against terrorism, will seek to control internal chaos and reach a result in this context. He noted that Lebanon is currently studying cooperation with one of the world's leading institutions to revive the Lebanese economy.



Economy Minister Raed Khoury thanked the president on behalf of himself and the attendees at the meeting, pointing out that the Lebanese forum for small- and medium-sized enterprises is very important and reflects the aspirations and vision of the president to make the Lebanese economy productive and effective.

...