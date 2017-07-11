MEA records more than $1B profits since 2002

The Middle East Airlines made a profit of over $1 billion since 2002 thanks to the reforms and restructuring program carried out by Chairman Mohamad al-Hout and the board of directors, a company statement Monday said.



The company made this statement following the board of directors meeting that examined the stages the national carrier passed through in the past 20 years.



It stressed that the company was able to make steady profits despite the volatile situation in the Middle East region and the global financial markets crisis.



The board of directors reminded of the measures and bold decisions it has adopted to save the airline which was enduring heavy losses before the new management took over.

