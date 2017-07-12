Salameh lauds monetary policy as defender of stability

Central Bank Gov. Riad Salameh Tuesday reassured the public that Lebanon's national currency is still stable thanks to the monetary policy the bank has pursued.



The governor also touched on interest rates and compared them to other countries in the region.



Salameh reiterated that Lebanese banks' capital-adequacy ratios are reasonably high by international standards.



The governor gave credit to the various departments and agencies under the umbrella of the Central Bank.



Salameh renewed his pledge to provide assistance to the private sector.

...