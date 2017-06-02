Parliamentary committee finalizes 2017 draft budget

The parliamentary budget and finance committee finalized the 2017 draft budget items, according to the head of the committee MP Ibrahim Kanaan.



It remains to be seen if Speaker Nabih Berri will be able to call for an extraordinary session to vote on the 2017 draft budget due to the deep division on the electoral law.



The Parliament's mandate ends in June 20, 2017, and if the politicians fail to reach an agreement on the vote law before this deadline then the Parliament will be automatically dissolved.

