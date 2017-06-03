Reforms key to managing public debt: report

A leading international investment bank suggested that Lebanon's public debt may not be properly managed this year if the Lebanese government fails to carry out fiscal reforms and approve the 2017 draft budget.



However, Speaker Nabih Berri has not set a date for the discussion of the draft budget because the politicians are still debating an acceptable electoral law.



Standard Chartered noted that remittances and capital inflow have enabled Lebanon to finance the public debt.



Standard Chartered stressed that Lebanon has been counting heavily on deposits and capital inflows to finance the public debt and feared of impeding dangers if the country counted on these remittances alone.



The report recalled that Lebanon's public debt is the third largest in the world – approaching the 150-percent-of-GDP mark.



The report said the fall in the growth of deposits last year has prompted the Central Bank to launch financial engineering to shore up dwindling foreign currency reserves.



Standard Chartered expects Central Bank Gov. Riad Salameh to repeat the financial engineering if the needs arises.



It added that the Central Bank is not too keen to raise interest rates to draw more deposits.

