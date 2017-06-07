Ministers seek to protect 17 local products

Economy Minister Raed Khoury said Tuesday his ministry will protect 17 local products facing foreign competition.



Hajj Hasan reiterated Khoury's comments by emphasizing the need to increase exports to Europe especially that the industrial sector is suffering from unfair competition with the dumping of foreign products in the Lebanese market.



Hajj Hasan also called upon the government to finalize the customs legislation which is aimed at increasing custom fees on certain imported products in order to protect local production.

