Committee forges ahead on finalizing state budget

Parliament's Budget and Finance Committee Thursday continued to finalize articles on the 2017 draft budget.



In March, the Cabinet referred to Parliament the country's fiscal plan, for the first time in 12 years.



Parliament's final ratification of the 2017 draft budget is seen as crucial for bringing state finances under control and shoring up the battered economy, burdened by more than $74 billion in public debt.



Observers expect the president, prime minister and speaker of the house to temporarily extend Parliament's term to allow the Interior Ministry to prepare for parliamentary elections.

...