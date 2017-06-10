Vote law row, Gulf crisis could dampen FDI: IDAL

The head of the Investment Development Authority of Lebanon warned Friday that foreign direct investment to the country could be gravely affected if the political row over electoral law and the dispute between Qatar and its Gulf neighbors persists.



Itani hoped that the picture would change once the government passed the electoral law and held parliamentary elections.



Itani stressed that despite the drop in the size of FDI over the past few years, IDAL continued to process and evaluate new projects submitted by Lebanese companies, although at slower pace than in the past.



IDAL is the national investment promotion agency. It was established in 1994 with the aim of promoting Lebanon as a key investment destination and attracting, facilitating and retaining investments in the country.



The agency offers investors different incentives for any investment that can create hundreds of jobs in the Lebanese market.

...