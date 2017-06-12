Lebanon defies odds to keep its finances afloat

Lebanon's government is labouring under a debt pile equivalent to 147 per cent of the country's gross domestic product, rendering it the third most indebted public sector in the world, after Japan and Greece.



Lebanon's weak economic growth, just 1 per cent in 2016, according to the IMF's estimates, hardly seems an obvious draw for this much-needed foreign money.



Lebanon has never defaulted on its debt in its history and its foreign currency-denominated debt trades at a blended yield of 6.22 per cent, little more than the Middle Eastern average of 5.84 per cent, suggesting few are worried about repayment.



Fears of an impending debt crisis are nothing new for Lebanon, with the country of 6.2m long having successfully juggled seemingly implausible debt metrics.



Lebanon's finances have long been propped up by its large and reasonably successful diaspora, estimated by StanChart to number anywhere between 5m and 16m, who happily remit money back to Lebanese banks.



Longer term, Ms Slim believes the only solution to Lebanon's financial problems is medium-term planning and budgeting to bring the government's finances under control.

