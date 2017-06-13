Lebanon inflation at 1.3 pct in April

A Consumer Price Index for Lebanon rose by 1.3 percent in April 2017 compared to a year earlier, Bank Audi reported Monday.



The report said that five out of the nine indexes registered increases in April 2017 .



Lebanon Weekly Monitor said that the food category increased by 4.1 percent compared to last year, as seven of the food group indexes went up.



The report said that the tobacco products index rose by 8.2 percent followed while nonalcoholic beverages increased by 2.1 percent, as opposed to alcoholic beverages, which dropped by 2.2 percent in April compared to a year earlier.

